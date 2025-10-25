Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl scores again as winning run continues in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s latest star, 17-year-old Lennart Karl, scored again on Saturday as his team extended its perfect start to the…

Bayern Munich’s latest star, 17-year-old Lennart Karl, scored again on Saturday as his team extended its perfect start to the Bundesliga season by racking up a 13th win in a row in all competitions.

Three days after becoming Bayern’s youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer, Karl hit a curling shot from outside the box for his first Bundesliga goal, Bayern’s third in a 3-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Karl again made an impact almost immediately off the bench, after scoring in the fifth minute against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Another win but no Kane goal

For only the second time this season, Harry Kane — with 20 goals in his previous 12 games — didn’t score for Bayern.

Despite being last in the Bundesliga and reduced to 10 players after a 19th-minute red card, Gladbach stopped Bayern scoring for longer than any other team has this season.

Just as frustration seemed to be mounting after a Kane goal was ruled offside, captain Joshua Kimmich got the breakthrough in the 64th minute. Set up by substitute Serge Gnabry, who had just come on, Kimmich’s first shot was blocked but he scored off the rebound.

Bayern doubled its lead five minutes later when Michael Olise played a smart pass that gave Raphael Guerreiro plenty of space to score with a low shot.

Soon after, Kevin Stöger hit the post with a penalty which could have brought Gladbach back into the game, before Karl’s goal sealed the win for Bayern.

Leipzig routs Augsburg

Second-place Leipzig, five points adrift of Bayern, demolished Augsburg 6-0. Six different players scored as 19-year-old Assan Ouédraogo netted one goal and set up another.

It’s the fifth loss in eight games for ex-Bayern striker Sandro Wagner in his first job as a Bundesliga coach, and the first time his Augsburg team has failed to score.

A week after losing the “Klassiker” 2-1 to Bayern, Maximilian Beier’s goal deep into stoppage time gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Cologne which stopped his team, seven points off Bayern in third, losing yet more ground in the title race.

Marcel Sabitzer, Julian Brandt and Fabio Silva all had shots blocked in added time as Dortmund searched for a goal. Beier then scored with a low shot in a crowded penalty area in the sixth minute of added time.

Eintracht Frankfurt bounced back from its 5-1 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League as Jonathan Burkardt scored both goals in a 2-0 win at home to St. Pauli. That ended a four-game winless run for the team in all competitions.

Also Saturday, Adam Daghim scored the only goal as Wolfsburg beat Hamburger SV 1-0. Hoffenheim won 3-1 against Heidenheim.

