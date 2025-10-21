Barbashev has goal and assist as Golden Knights beat Hurricanes 4-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Carolina…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Monday night.

Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev and William Karlsson also scored and Mitch Marner had two assists for Vegas, which still hasn’t lost in regulation (5-0-2).

Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots after relieving Adin Hill, who made four saves before he left the game midway through the first period with an injury. Schmid improved to 4-0-0 this season.

Dorofeyev is tied with Ottawa’s Shane Pinto and Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele for the league lead with seven goals, while Eichel leads the league with 16 points.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, his second of the season. Frederick Andersen (3-1-0) made 21 saves as Carolina lost for the first time after opening the season with five wins.

Eichel opened the scoring in the first period, when he took a pass from Brandon Saad and ricocheted the puck off Carolina defenseman K’Andre Miller’s stick and past Andersen for his sixth goal of the season.

Less than two minutes later, just after Hill left the game, Dorofeyev raced in and deked around Andersen with a forehand-backhand to make it 2-0.

Aho cut the lead in half early in the second period when he beat Schmid from the right circle with a quick wrist shot.

Barbashev extended Vegas’ lead back to two goals when he stripped the puck from Miller and raced in to beat Andersen.

Karlsson’s empty-net goal provided the final margin.

Just before the game, the Golden Knights placed captain Mark Stone on injured reserve.

Up next

The Hurricanes continue their season-high six-game trip at Colorado on Thursday, while the Golden Knights open a three-game trip at Florida on Saturday.

