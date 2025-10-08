Avalanche take on the Mammoth after Necas’ 2-goal performance

Utah Mammoth vs. Colorado Avalanche Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -176, Mammoth +147; over/under is 6.5…

Utah Mammoth vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -176, Mammoth +147; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Utah Mammoth after Martin Necas’ two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Avalanche’s 4-1 win.

Colorado had a 49-29-4 record overall while going 15-14-4 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Avalanche scored 58 power-play goals last season on 230 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

Utah had a 38-31-13 record overall while going 13-9-4 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Mammoth committed 3.8 penalties per game and served 9.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

