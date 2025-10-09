Austria scores 10 goals in World Cup qualifier as England beats Wales in friendly

Austria’s 10-0 thrashing of the world’s worst soccer team headlined a night of mismatches in World Cup qualifying in Europe…

Austria’s 10-0 thrashing of the world’s worst soccer team headlined a night of mismatches in World Cup qualifying in Europe on Thursday, while England overwhelmed Wales in a friendly without Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham.

There were also big wins for the Netherlands and Denmark as European qualifying resumed in the fight to secure places in next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Croatia — the 2018 runner-up and 2022 semifinalist — stayed in first place and in control of its group after a 0-0 draw at main rival Czech Republic in a match that failed to live up to its billing.

Arnautovic record

Austria overwhelmed San Marino — the nation at the bottom of FIFA’s world ranking — for a fifth straight win in qualifying, with 36-year-old striker Marko Arnautovic netting four of the goals to become his country’s record scorer with 45.

With second-place Bosnia-Herzegovina conceding a goal in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Cyprus, Austria opened up a two-point gap atop Group H and has a game in hand.

There are 12 groups in total, with each team that finishes in first place advancing directly to the World Cup. The second-place teams will advance to the playoffs.

Gakpo double

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo scored twice and Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders added the third as stars of the Premier League inspired the Netherlands to beat Malta 4-0.

There also was a late goal by Memphis Depay to extend his national-record haul to 53 for the Dutch, who moved three points ahead of Poland and Finland in Group G.

Finland, which has played one game more, beat Lithuania 2-1 while Poland returns to qualifying action on Sunday against Lithuania.

Hojlund stays hot

Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund carried his strong form from Serie A into international soccer with a first-half double for Denmark in its 6-0 thrashing of Belarus. Anders Dreyer also scored twice for the Danes, who stayed ahead of Scotland on goal difference.

Scotland rode its luck in coming from behind for a 3-1 win at Hampden Park over Greece, which only had a goal from Kostas Tsimikas in the 62nd minute to show for its dominance.

Scotland fans signaled their unhappiness with jeers but Ryan Christie equalized and there were late goals from Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes — after a dreadful goalkeeping error — for Scotland against the run of play.

Croatia still first

The Czechs and Croatia couldn’t be separated in a tight match in Prague that left the Croatians ahead of their opponents on goal difference, but having played one game fewer.

Wins against Gibraltar and Faroe Islands at home and Montenegro away in its remaining matches will ensure Croatia a place at the World Cup.

The Faroes are in third after beating Montenegro 4-0.

Tuchel slams fans

England isn’t in qualifying action until next week — when it could secure a place in next year’s tournament in the North America by beating Latvia — and warmed up by beating Wales 3-0 thanks to goals in the opening 20 minutes by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka.

Kane, England’s captain, was injured for the match while coach Thomas Tuchel chose not to call up Real Madrid star Bellingham for this camp despite his return to fitness. Rogers played as the No. 10 in place of Bellingham and starred at Wembley, where England’s fans were quiet after the team’s impressive first half.

That didn’t impress Tuchel.

“We couldn’t score the fourth one or the fifth one — the stadium was silent. Silent,” the German-born coach said. “We never got any energy back from the fans and I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the stands.”

Asked if he was expecting more from England’s fans, Tuchel — known for his straight-talking — said: “Yes. What more can you give than 20 minutes, three goals and the way we attacked Wales.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.