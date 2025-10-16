Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift the Maple Leafs past the Rangers, 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 58 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over…

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 58 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, William Nylander had two assists and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves.

Juuso Parssinen scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

Matthews took a pass from Nylander on a 2-on-1 in the extra period after Rangers center Mika Zibanejad fanned on a terrific chance at the other end.

Knies opened the scoring on Toronto’s second power play of the night midway through the first period off Nylander’s setup to snap the Maple Leafs’ 0-for-9 stretch on the man advantage to start the season.

Parssinen tied it early in the third period for New York’s first goal in 170 minutes 39 seconds.

