Atletico Madrid defeats Betis and extends unbeaten La Liga run to nine games

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid extended its unbeaten La Liga run to nine games by beating Real Betis 2-0 on Monday.

The result took the capital club to fourth place and means Diego Simeone’s men have not lost in the league since an opening day reverse at Espanyol.

It has 19 points, eight behind league leader Real Madrid.

Betis, which came into the game unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, was in sixth place.

Atletico was on top for much of the away game and went ahead in the third minute. A long throw ricocheted around the Betis box before falling to Giuliano Simeone at the edge of the area, and he swivelled to rifle a half volley into the bottom corner.

Atletico doubled the lead with a controversial second on the stroke of halftime.

The referee waived penalty claims after Jan Oblak punched clear a Betis free kick and Julian Alvarez broke down the left. His deep cross found Alex Baena, who cut inside from the left flank and hammered home a second.

Betis was more creative after the introduction of second-half substitute Giovani Lo Celso but the Argentine could not find a way past a composed Oblak in the Atletico goal.

