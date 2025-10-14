Atlantic Division opponents meet when Detroit hosts Florida

Florida Panthers (3-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-1, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (3-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Detroit Red Wings for a matchup within the Atlantic Division Wednesday.

Detroit went 11-13-2 in Atlantic Division play and had a 39-35-8 record overall last season. The Red Wings had a 27.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 65 goals on 237 chances.

Florida had a 47-31-4 record overall and went 20-16-2 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Panthers committed 340 total penalties last season, averaging 4.1 per game and serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

