Atlanta United president Garth Lagerwey takes leave for cancer treatment, recovery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United president and chief executive officer Garth Lagerwey is taking a leave of absence to focus on his cancer treatment and recovery, the team announced on Tuesday.

There is no timetable for his return.

“I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment,” Lagerwey said in a statement released by the club. “I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook.”

In his absence, Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson, Vice President of Strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou and Chief Business Officer Sarah Kate Noftsinger will oversee day-to-day operations of the club.

Lagerwey announced in July that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on treatment and at the time the cub said “the prognosis of a complete recovery is encouraging.”

Lagerwey has served as the United’s president and CEO since November 2022. He came to Atlanta after spending eight years in Seattle, where he worked as the Sounders’ general manager and president of soccer.

