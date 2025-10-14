Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan to retire after 2025 MLS season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan will retire after the 2025 MLS season, the former U.S. national team…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan will retire after the 2025 MLS season, the former U.S. national team player said Tuesday.

In a 21-year career that also included nine seasons in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesborough, Guzan made 551 appearances with Atlanta and helped the team win the 2018 MLS Cup and the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

Guzan played 64 games with the U.S. national team, winning three Gold Cups and making the American roster for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He was also the starting keeper for the United States team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The 2005 No. 2 overall draft pick after playing in college at South Carolina, Guzan played four seasons with Chivas USA and was the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2007. He made 201 Premier League appearances in England from 2008-17.

Guzan will retire as Atlanta’s all-time leader in appearances, wins, saves and shutouts.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.