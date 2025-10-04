Arsenal captain Odegaard injured again in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard injured his left knee and was forced off against West Ham in the…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard injured his left knee and was forced off against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Norway international was substituted in the 30th minute at Emirates Stadium — the third time this season he has gone off in the first half of a match because of injury.

“I think he had a clash knee to knee and immediately he was uncomfortable,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “I just spoke to him, he’s not positive about it. He’s got a brace on, we’ll have to wait and see from the doctors. But we haven’t been very lucky with that either.”

Odegaard has only recently returned after a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal won 2-0.

It is the third time in as many home games in the Premier League that Odegaard has been forced off in the first half.

He left in the 38th minute against Leeds in August because of a shoulder injury. He then had a recurrence of the injury against Nottingham Forest last month and was taken off in the 18th.

“We haven’t had him since the start of the season for one reason or the other, the shoulder twice and then this injury,” Arteta said. “We will find solutions but our captain is a player who gives us a completely different dimension with the things that he can do, especially in attack. Let’s wait and hopefully it’s not that bad.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.