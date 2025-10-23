Antonio Conte vows to “bring the whip” as Napoli faces Inter Milan after 6-2 defeat

MILAN (AP) — Antonio Conte is looking to whip his players into shape like a “tiger tamer” for Napoli’s Serie…

MILAN (AP) — Antonio Conte is looking to whip his players into shape like a “tiger tamer” for Napoli’s Serie A match against his former team Inter Milan on Saturday.

Napoli is facing Inter at the worst possible moment for the defending champion, which is reeling from Tuesday’s 6-2 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League — the first time one of coach Conte’s teams has conceded six goals in a single match.

Conte appeared unusually calm on the sidelines during the game and was not his usual vociferous, strident self.

“I always try to help my players,” Conte said. “Certainly it was my fault that I was less aggressive on the bench and we lost 6-2. Next time I’ll bring the whip and a stool like a tiger tamer.”

It was Napoli’s second successive defeat — after last weekend’s loss at Torino in Serie A — as it struggles to cope with an injury crisis and incorporating new faces.

“We added nine players in the summer, that has cost us in terms of chemistry,” Conte said. “The old guys, including me, need to rediscover their spirit, the new guys need to learn to fit in and be humble and silent.”

Napoli welcomed back Scott McTominay against PSV while Rasmus Hojlund could make his return from injury against Inter. But Romelu Lukaku, Stanislav Lobotka and Amir Rrahmani are still sidelined.

Napoli, Inter and Roma are level on 15 points, one behind league leader AC Milan.

The Rossoneri could be four clear before the match kicks off in Naples as they host promoted Pisa on Friday. Roma visits Sassuolo on Sunday.

Key matchups

Inter and Napoli have shared the title over the past three years — with Inter in 2024 splitting Napoli’s two wins. Conte also led Inter to the crown in 2021.

Inter is on a run of seven straight wins in all competitions. It beat another title rival in Roma last weekend and routed Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 on Tuesday.

Under-pressure Juventus coach Igor Tudor returns to his former club when the Bianconeri visit Lazio. He resigned as Lazio coach in 2024 after three months in charge.

Juventus is four points behind Milan but hasn’t won since Sept. 13.

Milan is heavily favored to beat bottom club Pisa but its one defeat this season came on the opening day against another promoted club, Cremonese.

Atalanta is the only undefeated team in Serie A. It is only eighth, however, having drawn five of its seven matches — the most in the division. It travels to Cremonese, which has played out four stalemates.

Players to watch

Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini leads the Serie A scoring charts with five goals. The 28-year-old has netted in each of his past four league matches and is looking to continue that streak at struggling Fiorentina.

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is proving almost unbeatable this season. The 36-year-old pulled off a number of fine saves against Roma to help his team to a 1-0 win and Inter has conceded just one goal in its past five matches in all competitions.

Out of action

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano is almost certain to miss the trip to his former club Fiorentina because he is in hospital with pneumonia.

Milan has an injury list as bad as Napoli’s. As well as Christian Pulisic, the Rossoneri will also be without Adrien Rabiot, Ardon Jashari and Pervis Estupiñán, while Christopher Nkunku and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also not fully recovered.

Como forward Jesús Rodríguez and Parma defender Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye are the only two players serving suspensions this weekend. Parma hosts Como on Saturday.

Off the field

With the Spanish league having called off a game in Miami, pressure is mounting for Serie A to cancel plans for AC Milan to play Como in Australia in February.

“Serie A must do the right thing in the face of growing isolation and withdraw its proposal,” a statement from fan group Football Supporters Europe said on Wednesday. “If not, we urge the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which still needs to decide on this proposal, to respect the voice of fans.”

Pisa and Hellas Verona fans have been banned from away matches for three months following clashes last weekend. The suspension starts with Pisa’s match at Milan on Friday.

Construction is underway for a new stadium on the outskirts of Venice, where Serie B club Venezia hopes to play from 2027-28.

