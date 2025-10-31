Anthony Davis out for Mavericks’ game in Mexico City with leg injury

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis will miss Saturday´s game against the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis will miss Saturday´s game against the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City with a left leg injury, the team announced Friday.

Davis traveled with the Mavericks and attended practice before Dallas said an MRI revealed a low grade left calf strain.

“Davis will miss the team’s next two games and be re-evaluated after the road trip,” the Mavericks said.

The 32-year-old Davis sustained the lower leg injury in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

“A.D. is day to day,” Kidd said before practice at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico without getting into specifics.

Davis, a 10-time All-Star, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. Last season, after been traded from Los Angeles Lakers for Luka Doncic, he got injured and missed 18 games and returned for the final eight games of the season as the Mavericks missed the playoffs.

“It is going to be day to day,” said Davis. “But I feel better that is for sure.”

The Mavericks’ front court was already thin with centers Derek Lively II missing the last two games due to a sprained knee. Daniel Gafford sustained an ankle injury on the first day of training camp and has not suited up this season.

The Mavericks will face the Pistons at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

Mavericks are Mexico regulars

The matchup between the Mavericks and Pistons at Arena Ciudad de Mexico will be the 15th regular-season NBA game played in Mexico City. It will be the fourth for Dallas, most of any franchise. The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic have each played three games in Mexico.

“It is something incredible for the Mavs organization to come so many times. It show how important is Mexico and it is great to bring enjoyment to the fans,” Kidd said.

Kidd played in one of those regular-season games in 2016, when the Mavericks defeated the Suns in Mexico City.

“It is exciting to be back, the Mexican fans really care about basketball and that why is important to be here,” Kidd said. “I don’t remember much of the game, just the lack of oxygen, you get tired really quick in here.”

Mexico City is 7,349 feet above sea level, more than 2,000 feet higher than Denver, the highest altitude city in the NBA.

