Antetokounmpo says this meeting with the Knicks meant more, though not because of trade speculation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledged the Milwaukee Bucks’ first meeting with the New York Knicks meant more to him than a typical regular-season game.

But the two-time MVP said it had nothing to do with a preseason report suggesting New York was Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination if he were to request a trade from the Bucks. He said it instead was about changing the Bucks’ recent history of frustration in this series.

“For sure, it was a lot extra,” Antetokounmpo said after finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Bucks’ 121-111 victory Tuesday night. “They swept us last year. They swept us. They were better than us last year. We didn’t make it tough on them. It was very easy. As a leader of this team, I remember. I don’t forget things.”

The Knicks had defeated the Bucks five straight times before Tuesday. New York won the three matchups last season by an average margin of 21.7 points.

Milwaukee’s lack of success against the top teams in the Eastern Conference set the tone for a season in which the Bucks made their third straight first-round playoff exit. That led to plenty of offseason speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo, who has two years remaining on the three-year, $186 million contract extension he signed in October 2023, plus a player option for the 2027-28 season.

ESPN reported before the season that Antetokounmpo’s camp had told Bucks management he’d prefer to go to New York if he were to get traded. Antetokounmpo was asked about that report and declined to address it.

“Right now I’m here representing my team, and that’s it,” Antetokounmpo said. “We beat the Knicks. What matters right now is we have a game in two days against Golden State. Try to stay locked in and get two in a row. I didn’t read that article. I try to stay away from all that rumors, speculation and trade and all this. It doesn’t concern me one bit.”

Antetokounmpo had discussed the topic in more detail shortly after that report came out by saying he’s “locked in” with the Bucks while acknowledging the possibility he eventually could change his mind in six or seven months.

For now, Antetokounmpo is intent on showing how dedicated he is to leading the Bucks on a longer postseason run. That was evident in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game as he mouthed “This is my city” as the Bucks staged their comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit.

Antetokounmpo said those words reflected how “I thrive when it’s tough.”

“It’s just instincts,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve said the same, I’ve made the same comments in the past. Try not to read too much into things.”

All the speculation regarding Antetokounmpo’s future made it imperative that the Bucks avoided a repeat of last season, when they lost eight of their first 10 games. The Bucks have instead won three of their first four. Antetokounmpo is averaging 36.3 points, 14 rebounds and 7.0 assists and is the reigning Eastern Conference player of the week.

“I love what I’m seeing,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think guys are playing to win, and this is what we are going to do this year. You know, this is why we’re here. This is why we wear this jersey.”

