Ankalaev aims to cement his legacy with title defense against Pereira at UFC 320

LAS VEGAS (AP) — To even be mentioned in the same breath as Jon Jones, considered by many observers the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — To even be mentioned in the same breath as Jon Jones, considered by many observers the greatest UFC fighter ever, is a feat in itself.

Magomed Ankalaev has spent more than seven years putting himself in that conversation because that’s the last time he left the octagon a loser.

His 14-match unbeaten streak is the second-longest in his weight class behind Jones’ 18, and Ankalaev can further carve out his place in the sport’s history when he defends his light heayweight belt Saturday night in a rematch with top-ranked challenger Alex Pereira at UFC 320.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of the country of Georgia takes on fourth-ranked challenger Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, Colorado.

Ankalaev (21-1-1) suffered his only UFC loss when he was submitted with a second left in the third round by Paul Craig on March 17, 2018. The 33-year-old Russian had been in control of the fight until that time and almost certainly would have won the decision.

The defeat stuck with him, proving to be a driving force behind his current success.

Now he has a chance to move into a tie for third-longest unbeaten streak regardless of division, which would put him within five of Jones’ record 20 consecutive matches. That’s GOAT territory, though Ankalaev said through a Russian interpreter that his place in UFC history can be left to others to gauge.

“I still have goals that I have to achieve in the UFC,” Ankalaev said. “I want to make sure to cement my legacy at light heavyweight. I want to defend the belt a couple of more times. Then I want to go up to heavyweight and I want to get the belt there and then potentially go to my well-deserved rest.”

Pereira (12-3), of course, hopes to have something to say about Ankalaev’s place in history. The 38-year-old from Brazil is a former light heavyweight and middleweight champion, so he has his own legacy to be concerned about. A victory would make him just the second three-time champ in two weight classes, joining Randy Couture.

Plus, Pereira has the extra motivation of losing by unanimous decision to Ankalaev on March 8 in Las Vegas and being forced give up his light heavyweight belt.

Pereira was favored in that fight, but now Ankalaev is listed by BetMGM Sportsbook at -275 to retain his title. When it was pointed out in Wednesday’s news conference to Pereira that few former champions immediately reclaim their belt, he brushed off any relevance to him.

“I think I’m different and can do things different,” Pereira said through a Portuguese interpreter. “I’m a two-division champion, and few people have been able to do that, too.”

The judges rewarded Ankalaev for his aggressiveness in the first meeting, and the champ is aware Pereira might try to be on the offensive this time.

“If he tries to be aggressive, that only benefits me,” Ankalaev said. “I enjoy it. I like when the opponent presses forward because that plays up to my plan. But, obviously, on my side, I’m not going to sit back and wait for his aggression. I’m also going to bring the fight to him.”

It might feel like Ankalaev against the entire arena if their first meeting was any indication.

Ankalaev acknowledged he tried to get the fight scheduled in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, noting it would be a more “comfortable” setting for him.

“There’s no jet lag,” Ankalaev said. “It’s the same time. It’s closer to home. The UFC decided it’s going to be here in Vegas and that’s cool. I never say no to an opportunity, and Vegas to me is kind of like the second home at this point. A lot of the fights in my career have been done here in Vegas, so I spend a lot of time here and I feel right at home.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.