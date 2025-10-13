Anaheim takes on Pittsburgh after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks knocked off the San Jose Sharks 7-6 in overtime.

Anaheim had a 35-37-10 record overall and a 21-18-2 record in home games last season. The Ducks had an 11.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 26 goals on 221 chances.

Pittsburgh had a 34-36-12 record overall and a 13-21-7 record on the road last season. The Penguins committed 249 total penalties last season, averaging 3.0 per game and serving 6.8 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

