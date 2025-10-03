Alyssa Thomas misses crucial free throws as Phoenix falls to Las Vegas in Game 1 of WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas wouldn’t make excuses for missing two late free throws in Phoenix’s WNBA Finals-opening loss…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas wouldn’t make excuses for missing two late free throws in Phoenix’s WNBA Finals-opening loss to Las Vegas on Friday night.

The Phoenix Mercury’s leader had a chance to give her team the lead with 24 seconds left after an official review upheld a foul call on her drive to the basket. Thomas stepped calmly to the free-throw line with her team down 87-86, but missed both attempts as they clanged off the rim.

“It happens,” Thomas told The Associated Press.

The Mercury had one more chance at the end to tie it, but fell short, losing 89-86. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Las Vegas.

“The series is not won or lost in the first game,” Thomas said. “So yeah, we would like to have that win but we have plenty more games to play.”

Kahleah Copper said that she wasn’t concerned about Thomas and wouldn’t need to say anything to her.

“Nah, she’s good,” Copper said.

A few plays earlier, Thomas was grimacing and flexing her left hand. She said it was “fine” after the game. Coach Nate Tibbetts had said in his postgame press conference that he didn’t know the extent of the injury.

Playing through injuries is nothing new for Thomas. She has a history of dealing with severe pain, having played through torn labrums in both shoulders that she suffered nearly a decade ago.

Despite the missed shots, Thomas had a strong game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of recording the third triple-double in WNBA Finals history. Thomas has the other two.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.