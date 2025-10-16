All Blacks’ first major rugby tour of South Africa in 30 years confirmed for 2026

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand’s first traditional rugby tour of South Africa in 30 years was confirmed…

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand’s first traditional rugby tour of South Africa in 30 years was confirmed for 2026 on Thursday including a fourth test at a neutral venue.

Next August and September, the All Blacks will play the world champion Springboks in tests at Ellis Park, Cape Town Stadium, and return to Johannesburg at 94,700-seat FNB Stadium, the largest in South Africa.

A fourth test a week later will be at a neutral venue yet to be determined.

The All Blacks will also play all four of South Africa’s United Rugby Championship teams — the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions — in an eight-match tour beginning on Aug. 7.

The tour will mark three decades since the All Blacks’ last major tour of the republic. Sean Fitzpatrick’s team won the test series 2-1 for New Zealand’s first series win in South Africa.

“This is going to be something huge and something this generation will never forget,” two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said Thursday.

“These are the tours we’ve only heard of. To experience this for the first time, where it’s like a (British and Irish) Lions tour is unbelievable for us as a group.”

The Springboks will make a reciprocal tour of New Zealand in 2030, their first there in the professional era.

To accommodate the tour and World Rugby’s new Nations Championship next year, the Rugby Championship will not be played in 2026.

The Rugby Championship features New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Australia.

Competition organizer SANZAAR said the Rugby Championship will return in 2027 in a slimmer version in July-August just before the World Cup in Australia in September.

SANZAAR added the Rugby Championship will played in 2028 and 2029 before being mothballed again in 2030 when South Africa tours New Zealand.

___

2026 New Zealand tour

Aug. 7 vs. Stormers, Cape Town

Aug. 11 vs. Sharks, Durban

Aug. 15 vs. Bulls, Pretoria

Aug. 22 vs. South Africa, Johannesburg (first test)

Aug. 25 vs. Lions, Johannesburg

Aug. 29 vs. South Africa, Cape Town (second test)

Sept. 5 vs. South Africa, Johannesburg (third test)

Sept. 12 vs. South Africa, venue tbd (fourth test)

___

