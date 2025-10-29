Ajay Mitchell shines as Thunder’s latest successful project, helping team to 5-0 start

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ajay Mitchell is the latest diamond the Thunder have created. The 6-foot-4 guard from Belgium played…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ajay Mitchell is the latest diamond the Thunder have created.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Belgium played just 36 regular-season games as a rookie last season because of a turf toe injury, then got limited action in the playoffs during Oklahoma City’s run to the NBA title.

Now, the second-round pick in 2024 is general manager Sam Presti’s latest success story. This season, in five games, he is averaging 18.2 points as a reserve on 47% shooting from the field. He has played a critical role in Oklahoma City’s 5-0 start while 2025 All-Star Jalen Williams recovers from surgery on his right wrist. He’s handling the ball often, even when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the reigning MVP and scoring champion — is on the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander said Mitchell’s talent and offseason work have led to success.

“Usually the more tools you have, the better off you are,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I think he has so many tools that it doesn’t really matter what you do out there (against him). He’s just showing the world that game by game. You can plug him in anywhere in any lineup.”

It’s one thing to put in the work, but another for it to consistently translate to high performance in games while taking on more responsibility. Mitchell said he focuses on staying humble and having fun.

“I think never being too high or too low,” he said. “I think just staying consistent with everything I do. Obviously, I work hard, and I know every time I go out on the court, I’ve just got to play my game and not worry about anything else.”

Mitchell came up big again on Tuesday, scoring 18 points in 24 minutes to help the Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 107-101 while Chet Holmgren, the team’s No. 2 scorer this season, was out with lower back soreness.

Mitchell was guarded by veteran Dennis Schroder for much of the game, and the experience marked another step forward for the budding star.

“It wasn’t an easy game for him,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He had to work for everything, he had to fight through some things. He maintained his competitiveness and his confidence despite that. And that’s going to be important because if he’s going to play well then teams are going to make adjustments and they’re going to come at him.”

