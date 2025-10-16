Adding Norman Powell should provide scoring, and Heat hoping that’s a big spark this season

Miami Heat Last season: 37-45, lost to Cleveland in first round of playoffs. COACH: Erik Spoelstra (18th season, 787-572). SEASON…

Miami Heat

Last season: 37-45, lost to Cleveland in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Erik Spoelstra (18th season, 787-572).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 26 at Orlando.

DEPARTURES: F Duncan Robinson, F Kevin Love, F Kyle Anderson, F Haywood Highsmith, G Alec Burks.

ADDITIONS: G Norman Powell, G Kasparas Jakucionis, F Simone Fontecchio, F Precious Achiuwa.

BetMGM championship odds: 200-1.

What to expect

Injuries are already an issue; shooting guard Tyler Herro, an All-Star and the league’s 3-point shootout champion last season, is out for at least the first few weeks after surgery to address an issue that was affecting his foot and ankle. The Heat want to play more up-tempo after finishing the season 24th in points per game last season, but any team with Bam Adebayo is still going to be solid defensively. The acquisition of Norman Powell, coming off the best season of his career, should be a boost both in terms of scoring and leadership. But it’ll be interesting to see if the Heat are dealing with any residual hangover from being swept by Cleveland in the most lopsided NBA playoff series ever this past spring.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Adebayo remains one of the best defensive players in the game — the Heat don’t understand why award voters haven’t seen him that way — and Spoelstra was picked once again as the league’s best coach in the annual preseason polling of general managers. Forward Nikola Jovic just landed a $62 million, four-year extension and Miami is counting him making a big jump forward.

The not-so-good: Herro being sidelined and Duncan Robinson now being in Detroit means the Heat might not have a ton of 3-point shooting in the early going, which could create opportunity for Simone Fontecchio. Terry Rozier has been an afterthought and desperately needs to get back on track, and the Heat also are hoping Andrew Wiggins will be settled in after the trade that brought him to Miami late last season. And the schedule to start the season looks brutally tough.

Players to watch

Powell wants to be an All-Star after missing out on it last season in the Western Conference; a different All-Star format this year will make it difficult, but not impossible. He’ll likely be asked to be the No. 1 option on the scoring side right away, and the Heat would like to see Adebayo add to his offensive numbers as well. Point guard Davion Mitchell made an immediate impact last year when it came to setting a tone on defense, and center Kel’el Ware — who put up big preseason numbers — will be given a chance to prove that he can consistently contribute as well.

