Hakimi scores twice as PSG beats Brest 3-0 to go top of Ligue 1

BREST, France (AP) — Achraf Hakimi’s great attacking flair was on display Saturday as the Morocco defender’s two goals led Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-0 win at Brest, moving it one point clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

After routing Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 midweek in the Champions League, PSG carried that momentum into domestic competition with another commanding performance.

Hakimi, a rock-solid right-back who also scored in the Champions League final last season, put PSG in front in the 29th minute with a right-footed volley from Vitinha’s clever pass over the defense. Hakimi then doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a powerful strike from close range after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia caused havoc.

They were Hakimi’s first league goals of the season and his third brace in the French topflight. No defender has scored more doubles in Ligue 1 in the 21st century.

Desire Doué sealed victory in added time, a few minutes after hitting the post, as the defending champion got back to winning ways in the league after two consecutive draws.

Playing after PSG, Marseille had the chance to reclaim the lead but lost 2-1 at Lens.

Brest, which slumped to a fourth defeat in nine league matches, had a good chance from the penalty spot around the hour mark but Romain Del Castillo lost his footing, slid and fluffed his shot, sending the ball over the bar.

Marseille loses

Marseille got off to a strong start at Lens and took the lead in the 17th minute through Mason Greenwood’s seventh goal of the season. But the nine-time champion could not respond after France defender Benjamin Pavard conceded a penalty and then scored an own goal.

Pavard was punished for a foul in the box on Odsonne Édouard, who took the kick and scored with a little dink of a shot known as a “Panenka.” Pavard then beat his own goalkeeper by deflecting in a corner with his left foot in the 53rd minute.

Lens moved into second place, one point behind PSG. Marseille dropped to third, two points off the leader’s pace.

“It was a very important match for both teams,” said Lens forward Florian Thauvin after facing his former club. “We fought together against a remarkable side. There are precious points for the rest of the season.”

First wn for Pocognoli

Monaco snapped a five-match winless streak across all competitions with a 1-0 victory against Toulouse.

Mohammed Salisu struck in the third minute with a header from Kassoum Ouattara’s cross. The hosts created several more chances but Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes repeatedly thwarted their efforts.

It was Monaco’s first win since the club hired coach Sébastien Pocognoli from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this month, after firing Adi Hütter.

The result lifted Monaco into fourth place, three points behind PSG.

