Aces welcome the Mercury on Friday

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -2.5; over/under is 159.5

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces have gone 16-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 15.0.

The Mercury are 13-11 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is 10-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Las Vegas is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 82.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 80.7 Las Vegas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 26 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

