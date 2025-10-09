Aces try to secure WNBA Finals victory over the Mercury

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT WNBA…

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS: Aces lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Phoenix Mercury in game four of the WNBA Finals. The Aces beat the Mercury 90-88 in the last matchup. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points, and DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury with 25 points.

The Mercury are 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 10-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aces are 16-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is sixth in the WNBA scoring 83.6 points per game while shooting 43.9%.

Phoenix scores 82.8 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 80.7 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Young is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 26.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

