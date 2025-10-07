Aces take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Mercury

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercury -3.5; over/under is 164.5

WNBA FINALS: Aces lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces visit the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Aces won the last matchup 91-78 on Oct. 5 led by 32 points from Jackie Young, while Kahleah Copper scored 23 points for the Mercury.

The Mercury are 13-11 in Western Conference games. Phoenix has a 10-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aces are 16-8 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Phoenix averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 83.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 80.1 Phoenix gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

