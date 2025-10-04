Aces take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Mercury

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS: Aces lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Aces won the last matchup 89-86 on Oct. 4 led by 21 points from A’ja Wilson, while Kahleah Copper scored 21 points for the Mercury.

The Aces are 16-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Wilson leads the Aces with 10.2 boards.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference games is 13-11. Phoenix has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Las Vegas scores 83.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 80.1 Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 82.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 80.7 Las Vegas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games.

Satou Sabally is averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

