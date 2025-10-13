A rat briefly delays World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Play was briefly delayed in a World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium on Monday after…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Play was briefly delayed in a World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium on Monday after a rat entered the field.

Belgium was leading 2-1 in the second half when the rat was spotted outside the area of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian tried to pick up the rat but it escaped.

Wales forward Brennan Johnson ended up chasing it away through the sidelines as the crowd cheered.

The small delay happened after the match was stopped by the referee so a player could receive treatment on the field.

Belgium won 4-2 to take the lead of Group J in European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

