4th-tier Grimsby loses to Brentford to end impressive run in League Cup. Wrexham knocked out

LONDON (AP) — Fourth-tier Grimsby’s impressive run in the English League Cup came to an end with a thrashing by Premier League team Brentford on Tuesday.

Brentford won 5-0 at Blundell Park, the scene of Manchester United’s stunning loss to Grimsby in the second round in August.

Grimsby then beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday in the third round but got overwhelmed by Brentford, which had five different scorers — Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho and Nathan Collins.

Fulham became the second Premier League club to advance by beating third-tier Wycombe Wanderers 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Wrexham, the team owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, missed out on making the last eight after losing 2-1 at home to fellow Welsh team Cardiff City.

The other five last-16 matches are on Wednesday, including defending champion Newcastle at home to Tottenham, Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace and Premier League leader Arsenal at home to Brighton.

