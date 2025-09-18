Yelich gets his 100th RBI as Brewers beat Angels 5-2 to complete sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich went 2 for 4 and reached 100 RBIs for the season as the Milwaukee Brewers…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich went 2 for 4 and reached 100 RBIs for the season as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Thursday night.

Yelich doubled home Brice Turang as part of the Brewers’ three-run outburst in the seventh inning that broke a 2-all tie. This marks Yelich’s first 100-RBI season since 2018, when he had 110 and was named the NL MVP.

The Brewers completed a three-game sweep and reduced their magic number for clinching the NL Central to four. The Angels have lost seven straight.

Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and didn’t allow a baserunner until the fifth inning, when Jo Adell drew a leadoff walk and Luis Rengifo homered. Those were the only runs allowed by Priester, who struck out 10 and gave up three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Priester has won a Brewers-record 12 straight decisions. He left this game with Milwaukee trailing 2-1, but the Brewers rallied after his departure.

Milwaukee tied it in the sixth when Caleb Durbin greeted José Fermín with a two-out single that scored Yelich.

Jackson Chourio led off the seventh with a ground-rule double off Luis García (2-2) and scored the go-ahead run on Turang’s single. After Yelich doubled home Turang, William Contreras came home on Andrew Vaughn’s sacrifice fly.

Aaron Ashby (4-2) struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Jared Koenig worked the ninth for his second save in four opportunities.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Key moments

With runners on third and second, Milwaukee’s Blake Perkins made a diving catch of Chris Taylor’s drive to the center-field warning track in the seventh to keep the score tied 2-all.

Los Angeles had runners on the corners with one out in the eighth, but Abner Uribe struck out Rengifo and Yoán Moncada to end the threat.

Key stat

The Brewers have won the last 19 games that Priester pitched, a stretch that includes 16 starts and three games in which he followed an opener.

Up next

The Angels head to Colorado. Friday’s scheduled starters are Mitch Farris (1-1, 4.80 ERA) for the Angels and Bradley Blalock (1-5, 9.00) for the Rockies.

The Brewers go to St. Louis. Jacob Misiorowski (5-2, 4.35) pitches for Milwaukee and Sonny Gray (13-8, 4.43) starts for the Cardinals on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.