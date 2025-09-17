Yankees survive another bullpen meltdown, beat Twins 10-9 after nearly wasting 9-run lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Bednar just held on to get the final three outs, and the New York Yankees held…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Bednar just held on to get the final three outs, and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-9 on Tuesday night after nearly wasting a nine-run lead.

Anthony Volpe had two hits and an RBI in his return to the starting lineup after getting a cortisone shot in his left shoulder, and Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the second as every New York starter had a hit and the Yankees built a 10-1 lead by the second.

Rookie Cam Schlittler allowed four runs, three hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings but the Yankees held on and lead Houston by 1 1/2 games for the top AL wild card. New York remained five games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East.

New York’s bullpen has a 5.49 ERA since the All-Star break.

Volpe, in a 2-for-21 slide, made his first start since Sept. 9. Grisham hit his career-high 31st home run.

Ben Rice added three hits and drove in a run for New York, which bounced back after losing Monday’s series opener 7-0.

Mark Leiter Jr. (6-7) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

With the Yankees clinging to a 10-8 lead, Devin Williams pitched a perfect eighth. Bednar allowed Trevor Larnach’s one-out homer in the ninth, then retired Kody Clemens on a groundout and struck out Royce Lewis for his 25th save in 28 chances.

Zebby Matthews (4-6) lasted three innings, allowing a career-high 11 hits and tying his career worst with nine runs,.

The Twins got homers from James Outman off Schlittler and Ryan Fitzgerald against Ryan Yarbrough while scoring seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings.

Key moment

Larnach nearly tied the game in the sixth. With the Twins down 10-7 and two on, he hit a sacrifice fly that Aaron Judge caught just short of the right-field wall.

Key stat

Minnesota stole four bases and at 103 reached 100 for the first time since 2012. Bryan Buxton swiped two and is 24 for 24.

Up next

RHP Luis Gil (4-1, 2.83 ERA) starts Wednesday evening’s series finale for New York, while Minnesota counters with RHP Taj Bradley (6-7, 4.88). Gil has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts.

