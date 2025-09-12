Yankees’ Luis Gil pulled after 6 no-hit innings. Reliever Fernando Cruz gives up a homer in the 7th

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees right-hander Luis Gil didn’t put up a fight when manager Aaron Boone lifted him after six…

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees right-hander Luis Gil didn’t put up a fight when manager Aaron Boone lifted him after six no-hit innings.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year had already thrown 93 pitches, and New York held a 4-0 lead over Boston in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park that could determine who plays at home in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“Where we are in the division right now, everything is so tight,” Gil said through an interpreter on Friday night after leaving with a no-hitter intact in a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox. “All these games are so important for us, and we want to keep doing the best we can, and keep things right there. You want to find a way to just contribute.”

Gil (4-1) allowed four walks while striking out four. He also threw two wild pitches and was goaded into a balk during a Boston double-steal attempt. There hasn’t been a no-hitter in the major leagues this season.

“I had a lot of pitches,” Gil said. “It’s around the amount of pitches where usually you get taken out of the game. What you have to do is be more in the zone find a way to be more economical to maybe get a shot to do something like that in the future.”

Reliever Fernando Cruz struck out Carlos Narváez to lead off the seventh before Nate Eaton homered over the Green Monster to end the no-hit bid. The Yankees held on to extend their lead over the Red Sox to 1 1/2 games.

Even without getting a hit, Boston had a runner on second in the second inning (on an error and wild pitch) and two in scoring position in the fifth (on two walks, a wild pitch and a balk). Gil escaped both times to win his fourth straight decision; he has not allowed more than two runs in a start since Aug. 3.

“Tonight I thought he was the best he’s looked,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “His stuff was good, and he was able to get big outs. To buckle down in the fifth and and hold them at bay there was big. Hopefully this is another springboard for him where he can get it rolling and get in rhythm.”

