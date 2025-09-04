Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits game against Astros after bruising both knees

HOUSTON (AP) — New York second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the Yankees’ game Thursday night against the Houston Astros…

HOUSTON (AP) — New York second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the Yankees’ game Thursday night against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning with bruises to his knees.

The team said he bruised both knees and that the injuries happened on different plays in New York’s 8-4 victory.

“I don’t think it’s anything major, at least that’s the sense right now,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.”

Chisholm was banged up in a collision with Jose Altuve to end the third when he tagged him out as he was attempting to steal second base.

He grabbed at his left knee before walking gingerly off the field after the play. But he remained in the game to bat in the top of the fourth and struck out. Chisholm was replaced by José Caballero for the bottom of the inning.

Boone said bruised his right knee fielding a hard grounder hit by Ramón Urías to end the second inning.

