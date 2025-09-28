Yamal enters game in the 58th minute with an assist in the 59th as Barcelona beats Real Sociedad

MADRID (AP) — Lamine Yamal needed only a minute to make an impact in his return to action after an…

Yamal came off the bench in the second half and set up Robert Lewandowski’s 59th-minute go-ahead goal in Barcelona’s 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The fifth win in a row for the Catalan club across all competitions moved Barcelona to the top of the Spanish league, one point ahead of Real Madrid, which was crushed 5-2 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona has scored at least a goal in 44 games in a row in all competitions, equaling a run that the club last achieved in the 1940s. The current streak began in late 2024 after a 1-0 league defeat at Leganes.

“I am very proud,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “I think this victory will really help us keep improving.”

Yamal came into the match in the 58th to replace Roony Bardghji and make his first appearance after missing four matches because of a pubic-area injury sustained while playing for Spain’s national team during the international break.

“It’s very good to have him back,” Flick said.

Yamal also had a goal disallowed for offside in the 74th, and nearly set up another Lewandowski goal in the 84th, when the Poland striker was denied by the crossbar.

Before the match, Yamal presented to fans his Ballon d’Or award for best young player of the year.

“Very happy that he is back playing again,” Barcelona defender Jules Koundé said of Yamal. “We are going to need him.”

Barcelona still doesn’t have the right permits to return to the renovated Camp Nou Stadium. It was back at Montjuic stadium after playing its first two home matches in the Spanish league in a 6,000-capacity venue at its training facility.

The club will also host Paris Saint-Germain at the Montjuic on Wednesday in its home opener in the league phase of the Champions League.

Sociedad opened the scoring with a close-range shot by Álvaro Odriozola following a breakaway in the 31st in what was Sociedad’s only attempt on target in the first half. Koundé equalized for Barcelona with a header off a corner kick in the 43rd.

Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo hit the post in the 72nd and 84th minutes.

Flick opted for the debut of 17-year-old Pedro “Dro” Fernández, who started in midfield.

It was the fourth loss in five matches for Sociedad. The Basque Country club was coming off a 1-0 win over Mallorca in what was its first victory of the season.

Elche’s run

Promoted Elche is enduring a dream start to its first season in the top division after a two-year absence.

André Silva scored in the 18th and John Chetauya in the 68th to give the hosts a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. Celta’s Borja Iglesias scored in the 22nd.

Elche remains unbeaten after seven matches, with three wins and four draws. It currently sits in the Champions League qualifying places.

Celta remained one of the winless teams in the league so far — along with last-placed Girona — having drawn five straight league matches entering the game against Elche.

Sevilla wins late

Sevilla needed only one shot on target to win 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano for its third victory in five league matches.

Rayo was in control during most of the match but the visitors came out on top thanks to Akor Adams’ 87th-minute winner from inside the area following a breakaway.

Rayo’s winless streak has reached five matches and includes two consecutive losses.

In the late match, Real Betis defeated Osasuna 2-0 at home with Ez Abde and Cucho Hernández scoring first-half goals.

