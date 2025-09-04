Women’s Champions League winner Lia Wälti joins Juventus from Arsenal

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Switzerland’s inspirational captain Lia Wälti moved from Women’s Champions League title holder Arsenal to Juventus on…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Switzerland’s inspirational captain Lia Wälti moved from Women’s Champions League title holder Arsenal to Juventus on Thursday.

“A black & white era begins. Welcome,” Juventus said, adding that the 32-year-old Wälti signed a two-year contract.

Wälti will stay in the Women’s Champions League this season as Juventus reached the new 18-team league phase format by winning the Italian league title. The tournament draw will be made Sept. 19.

In seven seasons at Arsenal, the Swiss midfielder won one English league title and one League Cup before the team stunned Barcelona 1-0 in the Women’s Champions League final in May. Wälti was an unused substitute in Lisbon.

Wälti was an impressive leader for host team Switzerland at the European Championship in July, where it was eliminated by world champion Spain in the quarterfinals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.