Wolves hands coach Pereira a new deal despite being in last place in the Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira has signed a new three-year contract at Premier League team Wolverhampton. The…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira has signed a new three-year contract at Premier League team Wolverhampton.

The club announced the deal late Thursday, showing its faith in Pereira despite Wolves being in last place in the Premier League having lost all four of its games this season.

Pereira joined Wolves in December when the team was in next-to-last place in the league and secured its survival in the lucrative top flight by April.

Wolves lost key players in the offseason like Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri and said the club was “focused on improving a difficult start to the 2025/26 season.”

“Now is a time for stability,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said. “Vitor needs time to work with the squad, to build a chemistry with new players, and we will do everything to support him and his staff.”

Pereira reiterated the belief that Wolves needed to be “united” after a tough start to the campaign.

“This is the spirit that we need to create together, to face and to compete with the best teams in this league,” he said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.