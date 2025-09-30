WNBA signs 11-year media rights deal with Versant to air games on USA Network

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has another broadcast partner after signing an 11-year media rights deal with Versant to…

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has another broadcast partner after signing an 11-year media rights deal with Versant to show regular-season games and portions of the playoffs beginning next year on USA Network.

As part of the multi-year agreement, which runs through 2036, USA Network will present at least 50 games annually, including coverage of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals games in select years beginning in 2026.

The agreement expands the game package that was to be distributed by USA Network under the WNBA’s historic national media deals signed in 2024. That deal included partnerships with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC and was worth about $200 million a year. Neither side announced how much money this new deal would bring to the league.

“We’re incredibly proud to expand our multi-year partnership with the WNBA,” said Matt Hong, Versant’s president of sports. “USA Network will be a destination for WNBA viewers all season long, as we showcase the star power across the league in our marquee Wednesday night doubleheaders and build toward the intensity of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals.”

USA Network will have Wednesday night doubleheaders as well as a pregame and postgame studio show. The league also has a deal with the ION network for Friday night games.

“Partnering with VERSANT and USA Network marks another significant milestone for the WNBA’s continued growth,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “As demand for women’s basketball continues to rise, partnerships like this expand the visibility and accessibility of our game. By establishing a weekly primetime destination for fans, this agreement will showcase the excitement of the WNBA to more households than ever before and further elevate the incredible athletes in this league.”

The league is currently in discussions with the players’ union to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement as the current one expires at the end of October.

