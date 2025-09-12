WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 8 Golden State
Sunday, Sept. 14: Golden State at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Friday, Sept. 19: Golden State at Minnesota, TBD (ESPN2)
No. 2 Las Vegas vs. No. 7 Seattle
Sunday, Sept. 14: Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Sept. 18: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD (ESPN2)
No. 3 Atlanta vs. No. 6 Indiana
Sunday, Sept. 14: Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Sept. 18: Indiana at Atlanta, TBD (ESPN2)
No. 4 Phoenix vs. No. 5 New York
Sunday, Sept. 14: New York at Phoenix, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Phoenix at New York, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Friday, Sept. 19: New York at Phoenix, TBD (ESPN2)
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 21: Game 1, TBD
WNBA Finals
(Best-of-5)
Friday, Oct. 3: Game 1, TBD
