WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Minnesota 2, Golden State 0
Sunday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 101, Golden State 72
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 75, Golden State 74
Las Vegas 1, Seattle 1
Sunday, Sept. 14: Las Vegas 102, Seattle 77
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Seattle 86, Las Vegas 83
Thursday, Sept. 18: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD (ESPN2)
Indiana 2, Atlanta 1
Sunday, Sept. 14: Atlanta 80, Indiana 68
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Indiana 77, Atlanta 60
Thursday, Sept. 18: Indiana 87 Atlanta 85
New York 1, Phoenix 1
Sunday, Sept. 14: New York 76, Phoenix 69 (OT)
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Phoenix 86, New York 60
Friday, Sept. 19: New York at Phoenix, TBD (ESPN2)
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Minnesota vs. Phoenix/New York winner
Indiana vs. Las Vegas/Seattle winner
Sunday, Sept. 21: Game 1, TBD
WNBA Finals
(Best-of-5)
Friday, Oct. 3: Game 1, TBD
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.