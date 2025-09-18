WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round (Best-of-3) Minnesota 2, Golden State 0 Sunday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 101, Golden State…

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Minnesota 2, Golden State 0

Sunday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 101, Golden State 72

Wednesday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 75, Golden State 74

Las Vegas 1, Seattle 1

Sunday, Sept. 14: Las Vegas 102, Seattle 77

Tuesday, Sept. 16: Seattle 86, Las Vegas 83

Thursday, Sept. 18: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD (ESPN2)

Indiana 2, Atlanta 1

Sunday, Sept. 14: Atlanta 80, Indiana 68

Tuesday, Sept. 16: Indiana 77, Atlanta 60

Thursday, Sept. 18: Indiana 87 Atlanta 85

New York 1, Phoenix 1

Sunday, Sept. 14: New York 76, Phoenix 69 (OT)

Wednesday, Sept. 17: Phoenix 86, New York 60

Friday, Sept. 19: New York at Phoenix, TBD (ESPN2)

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Minnesota vs. Phoenix/New York winner

Indiana vs. Las Vegas/Seattle winner

Sunday, Sept. 21: Game 1, TBD

WNBA Finals

(Best-of-5)

Friday, Oct. 3: Game 1, TBD

