WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Minnesota 1, Golden State 0
Sunday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 101, Golden State 72
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Friday, Sept. 19: Golden State at Minnesota, TBD (ESPN2)
Las Vegas 1, Seattle 0
Sunday, Sept. 14: Las Vegas 102, Seattle 77
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Sept. 18: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD (ESPN2)
Atlanta 1, Indiana 0
Sunday, Sept. 14: Atlanta 80, Indiana 68
Tuesday, Sept. 16: Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Sept. 18: Indiana at Atlanta, TBD (ESPN2)
New York 1, Phoenix 0
Sunday, Sept. 14: New York 76, Phoenix 69 (OT)
Wednesday, Sept. 17: Phoenix at New York, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Friday, Sept. 19: New York at Phoenix, TBD (ESPN2)
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 21: Game 1, TBD
WNBA Finals
(Best-of-5)
Friday, Oct. 3: Game 1, TBD
