WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round (Best-of-3) Minnesota 2, Golden State 0 Sunday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 101, Golden State…

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Minnesota 2, Golden State 0

Sunday, Sept. 14: Minnesota 101, Golden State 72

Wednesday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 75, Golden State 74

Las Vegas 2, Seattle 1

Sunday, Sept. 14: Las Vegas 102, Seattle 77

Tuesday, Sept. 16: Seattle 86, Las Vegas 83

Thursday, Sept. 18: Las Vegas 74, Seattle 73

Indiana 2, Atlanta 1

Sunday, Sept. 14: Atlanta 80, Indiana 68

Tuesday, Sept. 16: Indiana 77, Atlanta 60

Thursday, Sept. 18: Indiana 87 Atlanta 85

Phoenix 2, New York 1

Sunday, Sept. 14: New York 76, Phoenix 69 (OT)

Wednesday, Sept. 17: Phoenix 86, New York 60

Friday, Sept. 19: Phoenix 79, New York 73

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Phoenix 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday, Sept. 21: Minnesota 85, Phoenix 69

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Phoenix 89, Minnesota 83, OT

Friday, Sept. 26: Phoenix 84, Minnesota 76

Sunday, Sept. 28: Minnesota at Phoenix , 8 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Tuesday, Sept. 30 Phoenix at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)

Las Vegas 2, Indiana 1

Sunday, Sept. 21: Indiana 89, Vegas 73

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Las Vegas 90, Indiana 68

Friday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas 84, Indiana 72

Sunday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m. (ABC)

x-Tuesday, Sept. 30: Indiana at Las Vegas, TBD (TBD)

WNBA Finals

(Best-of-7)

Friday, Oct. 3: Game 1, TBD

