Wilson, Aces to face the Fever

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -4.5; over/under is 162.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever have gone 13-9 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 8.8.

The Aces are 13-9 on the road. Las Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 8.8.

Indiana averages 84.9 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 80.7 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 83.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 81.5 Indiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.