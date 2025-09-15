Wilson, Aces to face Ogwumike, Storm on Tuesday

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (23-21, 12-12 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT WNBA…

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (23-21, 12-12 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm square off against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm are 12-12 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks ninth in the league averaging 7.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.2% from deep. Erica Wheeler leads the team averaging 1.7 makes while shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Aces are 16-8 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is third in the WNBA averaging 9.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.1% from deep. Jewell Loyd leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Seattle is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Storm. Skylar Diggins is averaging 13.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Aces: 10-0, averaging 88.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.