Wilson, Aces to face Boston, Fever on Sunday

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever square off against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever are 13-9 on their home court. Indiana averages 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Aces have gone 13-9 away from home. Las Vegas is third in the Western Conference scoring 83.6 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Indiana averages 84.9 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 80.7 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Fever. Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jackie Young is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 23.8 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

