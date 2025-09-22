Willie Mays’ memorabilia collection to be auctioned off this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memorabilia from the personal collection of late Hall of Famer Willie Mays is on display this…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memorabilia from the personal collection of late Hall of Famer Willie Mays is on display this week in San Francisco across from Oracle Park and will be auctioned Saturday.

All proceeds will benefit Mays’ Say Hey! Foundation, per his wishes. He started the foundation in 2000.

Mays died June 18 at age 93. Included in his collection are his 1954 New York Giants World Series ring, his 1954 and ’65 NL MVP awards, a special bat and glove, a uniform and warmup jacket, his Hall of Fame induction ring and even May’s Presidential Medal of Freedom among other awards.

The items will be auctioned from the King Street Warehouse space across from the ballpark to benefit youth with educational resources, training and health services. Pre-bidding for the live auction is available at www.huntauctions.com/Mays.cfm until 7 p.m. PDT Friday before resuming online and in-person at 10:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday.

Viewing of the Mays collection is also available daily.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.