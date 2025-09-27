Live Radio
WNBA suspends Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve 1 game for behavior and comments in playoff loss to Mercury

The Associated Press

September 27, 2025, 4:45 PM

The WNBA has suspended Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx’s 84-76 loss to the Mercury on Friday night.

Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a postgame press conference.

Reeve will serve the suspension on Sunday when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams’ semifinals series in Phoenix.

