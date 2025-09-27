WNBA suspends Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve 1 game for behavior and comments in playoff loss to Mercury

The WNBA has suspended Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the…

The WNBA has suspended Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx’s 84-76 loss to the Mercury on Friday night.

Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a postgame press conference.

Reeve will serve the suspension on Sunday when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams’ semifinals series in Phoenix.

