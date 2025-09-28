Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Boston 88 73 .547 +1 z-New York 93 68 .578 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Boston 88 73 .547 +1 z-New York 93 68 .578 — z-Detroit 87 74 .540 — Houston 86 75 .534 1

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1

Detroit 2, Boston 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Chicago 91 70 .565 +8 y-San Diego 89 72 .553 +6 Cincinnati 83 78 .516 — New York 83 78 .516 —

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.