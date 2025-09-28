Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Boston
|88
|73
|.547
|+1
|z-New York
|93
|68
|.578
|—
|z-Detroit
|87
|74
|.540
|—
|Houston
|86
|75
|.534
|1
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1
Detroit 2, Boston 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Chicago
|91
|70
|.565
|+8
|y-San Diego
|89
|72
|.553
|+6
|Cincinnati
|83
|78
|.516
|—
|New York
|83
|78
|.516
|—
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
