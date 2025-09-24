Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-New York 89 68 .567 +4 Boston 86 71 .548 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-New York 89 68 .567 +4 Boston 86 71 .548 +1 Detroit 85 72 .541 — Houston 84 73 .535 1

z-clinched playoff berth



Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Athletics 5, Houston 1

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 3:35 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 17-9), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 11-8) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.



NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 69 .561 +7 z-San Diego 87 71 .551 +5½ New York 81 76 .516 — Arizona 80 77 .510 1 Cincinnati 80 77 .510 1 St. Louis 78 80 .494 3½ Miami 77 80 .490 4

z-clinched playoff berth



Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 7

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 8

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Arizona (Gallen 13-14), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-3) at Philadelphia (Buehler 9-7), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.



