Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-New York
|89
|68
|.567
|+4
|Boston
|86
|71
|.548
|+1
|Detroit
|85
|72
|.541
|—
|Houston
|84
|73
|.535
|1
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Athletics 5, Houston 1
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 3:35 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 17-9), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 11-8) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|69
|.561
|+7
|z-San Diego
|87
|71
|.551
|+5½
|New York
|81
|76
|.516
|—
|Arizona
|80
|77
|.510
|1
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|.510
|1
|St. Louis
|78
|80
|.494
|3½
|Miami
|77
|80
|.490
|4
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2
Miami 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 7
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
St. Louis 9, San Francisco 8
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Arizona (Gallen 13-14), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-3) at Philadelphia (Buehler 9-7), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
