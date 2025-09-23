Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|88
|68
|.564
|+4
|Boston
|85
|71
|.545
|+1
|Cleveland
|84
|72
|.538
|—
|Houston
|84
|72
|.538
|—
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Flaherty 8-14) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 18-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 17-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Brown 12-8) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|+8
|z-San Diego
|86
|71
|.548
|+5½
|Cincinnati
|80
|76
|.513
|—
|New York
|80
|76
|.513
|—
|Arizona
|79
|77
|.506
|1
|San Francisco
|77
|80
|.490
|3½
|St. Louis
|77
|80
|.490
|3½
|Miami
|76
|80
|.487
|4
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Priester 13-2) at San Diego (Cease 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 14-7), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Tong 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 5-4) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 14-8) at San Francisco (Ray 11-8), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
___
