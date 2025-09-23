Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 88 68 .564 +4 Boston 85 71 .545 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 88 68 .564 +4 Boston 85 71 .545 +1 Cleveland 84 72 .538 — Houston 84 72 .538 —

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Flaherty 8-14) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 18-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 17-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 12-8) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 68 .564 +8 z-San Diego 86 71 .548 +5½ Cincinnati 80 76 .513 — New York 80 76 .513 — Arizona 79 77 .506 1 San Francisco 77 80 .490 3½ St. Louis 77 80 .490 3½ Miami 76 80 .487 4

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Priester 13-2) at San Diego (Cease 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 14-7), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 5-4) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 14-8) at San Francisco (Ray 11-8), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

