Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 88 68 .564 +4 Boston 85 71 .545 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 88 68 .564 +4 Boston 85 71 .545 +1 Cleveland 84 72 .538 — Houston 84 72 .538 —

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Miami 4, Texas 2

Seattle 7, Houston 3

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 13-5) at Cleveland (Williams 11-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-4) at Toronto (Gausman 10-10), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-3) at Athletics (Springs 10-11), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 68 .564 +8 San Diego 85 71 .545 +5 Cincinnati 80 76 .513 — New York 80 76 .513 — Arizona 79 77 .506 1 San Francisco 77 79 .494 3 Miami 76 80 .487 4 St. Louis 76 80 .487 4

z-clinched playoff berth

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Miami 4, Texas 2

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 14-10), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 11-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-15) at San Francisco (Webb 14-11), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

