Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|88
|68
|.564
|+4
|Boston
|85
|71
|.545
|+1
|Cleveland
|84
|72
|.538
|—
|Houston
|84
|72
|.538
|—
___
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Miami 4, Texas 2
Seattle 7, Houston 3
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 13-5) at Cleveland (Williams 11-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 10-4) at Toronto (Gausman 10-10), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-3) at Athletics (Springs 10-11), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|+8
|San Diego
|85
|71
|.545
|+5
|Cincinnati
|80
|76
|.513
|—
|New York
|80
|76
|.513
|—
|Arizona
|79
|77
|.506
|1
|San Francisco
|77
|79
|.494
|3
|Miami
|76
|80
|.487
|4
|St. Louis
|76
|80
|.487
|4
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Miami 4, Texas 2
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 9, Philadelphia 2
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 14-10), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 11-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 6-15) at San Francisco (Webb 14-11), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
