Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|88
|68
|.564
|+3½
|Boston
|85
|70
|.548
|+1
|Houston
|84
|71
|.542
|—
|Cleveland
|84
|72
|.538
|½
___
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1
Miami 4, Texas 3
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 6, Houston 4
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Miami 4, Texas 2
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|+8
|San Diego
|85
|71
|.545
|+5
|Cincinnati
|80
|76
|.513
|—
|New York
|80
|76
|.513
|—
|Arizona
|79
|77
|.506
|1
|San Francisco
|77
|79
|.494
|3
|Miami
|76
|80
|.487
|4
|St. Louis
|76
|80
|.487
|4
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 4, Texas 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 5
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Miami 4, Texas 2
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 9, Philadelphia 2
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 7-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
