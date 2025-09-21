Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 88 68 .564 +3½ Boston 85 70 .548 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 88 68 .564 +3½ Boston 85 70 .548 +1 Houston 84 71 .542 — Cleveland 84 72 .538 ½

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1

Miami 4, Texas 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 6, Houston 4

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Miami 4, Texas 2

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 68 .564 +8 San Diego 85 71 .545 +5 Cincinnati 80 76 .513 — New York 80 76 .513 — Arizona 79 77 .506 1 San Francisco 77 79 .494 3 Miami 76 80 .487 4 St. Louis 76 80 .487 4

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 5

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Miami 4, Texas 2

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 7-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

