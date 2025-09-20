Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 86 68 .558 +2 Boston 84 70 .545 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 86 68 .558 +2 Boston 84 70 .545 — Houston 84 70 .545 — Cleveland 83 71 .539 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Early 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-11), 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 66 .571 +8 San Diego 83 71 .539 +3 New York 80 74 .519 — Cincinnati 78 76 .506 2 Arizona 77 77 .500 3 San Francisco 76 78 .494 4

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Washington 6

Philadelphia 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-13) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

