Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|86
|68
|.558
|+2
|Boston
|84
|70
|.545
|—
|Houston
|84
|70
|.545
|—
|Cleveland
|83
|71
|.539
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3
Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Houston 0
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Early 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-11), 7:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|66
|.571
|+8
|San Diego
|83
|71
|.539
|+3
|New York
|80
|74
|.519
|—
|Cincinnati
|78
|76
|.506
|2
|Arizona
|77
|77
|.500
|3
|San Francisco
|76
|78
|.494
|4
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Washington 6
Philadelphia 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-13) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
