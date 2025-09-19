Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|+3
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|+1
|Boston
|83
|70
|.542
|—
|Cleveland
|81
|71
|.533
|1½
|Texas
|79
|74
|.516
|4
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Athletics 5, Boston 3
Seattle 2, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 7-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Harrison 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 5-8), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 12-10), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|65
|.575
|+9
|San Diego
|83
|70
|.542
|+4
|New York
|79
|74
|.516
|—
|Arizona
|77
|76
|.503
|2
|Cincinnati
|77
|76
|.503
|2
|San Francisco
|76
|77
|.497
|3
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 12-14), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Teng 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
___
