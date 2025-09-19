Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 86 67 .562 +3 Seattle 84 69 .549 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 86 67 .562 +3 Seattle 84 69 .549 +1 Boston 83 70 .542 — Cleveland 81 71 .533 1½ Texas 79 74 .516 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Athletics 5, Boston 3

Seattle 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 7-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Harrison 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 5-8), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 12-10), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 65 .575 +9 San Diego 83 70 .542 +4 New York 79 74 .516 — Arizona 77 76 .503 2 Cincinnati 77 76 .503 2 San Francisco 76 77 .497 3

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 12-14), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

